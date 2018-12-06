Man Stealing from Stockton Department Store Punches Loss Prevention Officer

STOCKTON — A Stockton department store’s loss prevention officer was injured Tuesday when she tried to stop two men from stealing merchandise.

The Stockton Police Department reports around 10 a.m., two men entered a store on Pacific Avenue near West Yokuts Avenue and picked out several pieces of men’s clothing.

When the men began to walk out without paying for the items, a loss prevention officer tried to take the clothes back. One of the men punched her in the face, according to the police department.

The woman sustained a cut to the inside of her mouth.

Now officers are searching for the men involved in the robbery and have asked anyone with information to call them at 209-937-8377, Detective Howard at 209-937-8532 or Crime Stoppers.