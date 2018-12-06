Sheriff’s Office: Teen with Autism Dies after Being Restrained at El Dorado Hills School

EL DORADO HILLS — A 13-year-old boy with severe autism died Friday after being restrained by staff at an El Dorado Hills school, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Anthony Prencipe says the student at Guiding Hands School became violent on Wednesday, Nov. 28 and needed to be restrained by school staff.

The student became unresponsive and a teacher began to give him CPR, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he later died.

It was not immediately known what caused the boy’s death.

Guiding Hands released a statement Thursday afternoon: