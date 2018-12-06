Sheriff’s Office: Teen with Autism Dies after Being Restrained at El Dorado Hills School

EL DORADO HILLS — A 13-year-old boy with severe autism died Friday after being restrained by staff at an El Dorado Hills school, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Anthony Prencipe says the student at Guiding Hands School became violent on Wednesday, Nov. 28 and needed to be restrained by school staff.
The student became unresponsive and a teacher began to give him CPR, according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he later died.
It was not immediately known what caused the boy’s death.
Guiding Hands released a statement Thursday afternoon:
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the very difficult news that a beloved member of our school community has passed away. Out of respect for the family, and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share full details at this time.
Unfortunately, on November 28, 2018, there was an incident on campus involving a student in which staff needed to utilize a nationally recognized behavior management protocol to address the situation. After the incident, an emergency ensued and staff immediately alerted paramedics. We have since been informed, the student has passed away.
The appropriate authorities were promptly notified and we continue to cooperate with their inquiries.
We are devastated by this loss and remain committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”