Stanislaus County Deputy Remembered for Kind Heart, Determination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Tony Hinostroza was a decorated Marine, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy and, for the people who knew him best, a father, uncle and brother who showed his love with his embrace.

"When you got a hug from him it felt like his plan was to never let you go," said the deputy's brother, Carlos Vazquez.

More than a thousand law enforcement officers and loved ones paid their final respects to the fallen deputy at the House Church in Modesto Thursday.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said Hinostroza worked tirelessly.

"September of 2003 to December of 2005, Tony recovered 22 occupied stolen vehicles," he explained.

As FOX40 has reported, witnesses say Hinostroza's patrol car crashed into a pole on Nov. 25 just outside of Riverbank. Investigators say he had been on his way to a call of a suspected drunk driver.

Jonathon Carillo Gonzalez was later arrested and is now facing DUI charges.

Hinostroza’s brother said the deputy often used his own time to tackle obstacles.

"In fact, the harder something was the more determined he became," Vazquez said.

Loved ones say Hinostroza was a dedicated deputy who also had a softer side.

"The man loved Midori sours more than any grown man should," his brother joked.

He was a K-9 handler, a member of the SWAT team and gang unit. He was a man who has touched the lives of those fortunate to have known him and families who are now safe thanks to his service.

"Take a piece of his servant heart and make it your own, and that’s how his spirit lives forever. Thank you," Vazquez said.

Deputy Hinostroza was laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park. The sheriff said this is the sixth on-duty death for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department within the last six years.