Suspect Accused of Yelling Anti-Semitic Slurs, Slashing Man’s Tires Arraigned

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A suspect accused of yelling anti-Semitic slurs at a man before slashing his tires appeared in court Thursday.

On Saturday, Gregory Adams approached a man in a Tracy store to ask if he was Jewish. Adams then began yelling anti-Semitic slurs at the man, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

The 34-year-old suspect followed the victim after he drove away. When both men pulled over on the side of the road, Adam slashed the man’s tires with a knife and threatened him.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Adams.

The DA reports Adams faces a felony hate crime charge, as well as two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. His bail is set at $200,000.

Adams did not enter a plea Thursday and will appear in court again on Dec. 12.