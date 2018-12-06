Video Shows Violent Sword Attack at Yuba City’s Sikh Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- A video sent to FOX40 shows a violent scene unfolding during Yuba City’s Sikh Parade in early November.

The fight shows many people involved, some carrying and swinging swords.

Yuba City police report a victim suffered injuries to his face and a sword wound to his leg during the fight.

Police say when they arrived they "located several swords that had been discarded from people running from the scene."

"There’s no words to really explain how embarrassing and disappointing it is," said Preet Didbal.

Didbal, who up until this week was Yuba City’s mayor, was the first Sikh woman to lead a city when elected in 2017. The former mayor said she believes the fight was an isolated situation and in no way represents those at the parade.

She added there is no reason for anyone to be fearful during next year's parade.

"I don’t think there is a concern at all. Everyone loves this event," Didbal said. "People look forward to it and that’s why people come from all over. We have 100,000 plus people that come to see this event, so it’s not going anywhere."

As of Thursday, 35-year-old Manpreet Singh, from Sacramento, and 39-year-old Parmvir Gosal have turned themselves in to police for what happened. Both have been charged with attempted murder.