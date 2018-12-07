Ash and Phoenix: The Two Kittens Who Survived the Camp Fire are Up for Adoption

LINCOLN – Two kittens that survived the Camp Fire have gained some notoriety not only for their cuteness but because of their heartwarming story — and now, they’re up for adoption.

Phoenix and Ash are brothers and the two were found after the wildfire tore through the town of Concow in Butte County.

It is believed, based on behavior observed at the shelter where the two cats were treated, that the orange cat, aptly named Phoenix, covered his brother, Ash, with his body to protect him from the flames. Phoenix came into the shelter “singed all over and with burned paws” while Ash was unharmed, according the media release from FieldHaven Feline Center.

FieldHaven treated and cared for Phoenix and Ash in its emergency shelter. The two are up for adoption but, only as a pair. Applications to adopt the brothers are being accepted from Friday morning to Monday, Dec. 10.

If you’re interested, you can email cat@fieldhaven.com and tell them why you believe you would offer the best forever home family for both Ash and Phoenix. You must live in Northern California to be eligible. Applicants also need to include: contact name, address, phone number, email, number and ages of humans and pets in the family.

More information on the adoption process can be found by clicking here.