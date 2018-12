Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever had a mimosa? It's like that but with BEER! Grab yourself a drinking buddy and get on down to the Jackrabbit taproom and brewery. They pair their Saison Farmhouse Ale with OJ or peach nectar and it is delicious! Come hungry and enjoy a full brunch menu from Cowtown Urban Eatery. They park right out front and open at 11:30.

More info:

Jackrabbit Brewing Company

1315 Terminal Street, West Sacramento

(916) 873-8659

JackrabbitBrewingCompany.com

Facebook: @JackrabbitBrewing