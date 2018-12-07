Deputy Killed by Friendly Fire in Thousand Oaks Bar Shootout

THOUSAND OAKS — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar was shot five times by a gunman who killed 11 others, but struck fatally by a bullet fired by a highway patrolman.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub says Sgt. Ron Helus died from a bullet wound that struck vital organs shot by a California Highway Patrolman who joined him in the gun battle Nov. 7 at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Helus was among 12 people killed at the bar during the shootout. Gunman Ian David Long took his own life.

Authorities don’t know what drove Long to kill.