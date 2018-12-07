Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Tropical Luau Vacation to Local 5-Year-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Christmas came a little early for a local girl Friday morning.

An entrance fit for a princess -- that's exactly how the Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted 5-year-old Celeste to feel when she walked in to Macy's in downtown Sacramento.

For nearly half of her life, Celeste has been battling leukemia.

"She definitely missed quite a bit of being that 2, 3 and 4-year-old because she was so sick for so long," explained her mother Juliana Leonhart.

Now, she's in remission and she's finally healthy enough to see her wish come true.

Celeste will travel to Hawaii to swim with dolphins. But, her tropical luau celebration was just the beginning.

She also got a surprise visit from Santa himself and he even brought some elves with him to give Celeste gifts for her upcoming trip.

"I'm excited for her to have this adventure and this experience and I'm just excited to see how happy she's going to be with it," Leonhart said.

For every letter written to Santa inside a Macy's store on Friday, National Believe Day, Macy's will donate $2 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They will donate $1 for every letter written through Christmas Eve.