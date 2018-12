Please enable Javascript to watch this video

William Jessup University's Crossroads Band is hosting their Celebrate Christmas Concert this weekend from December 7-9. Tickets are still available for the show, which features the Choir & Orchestra, Jessup Concert Choir, Crossroads small group, and a Jazz Band.

Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video