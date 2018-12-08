Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Armed Robberies in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a series of armed robberies in the north area of Sacramento.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, authorities were called for an armed robbery at a business near 3600 Northgate Boulevard.

While searching the area, police located and arrested Keyzshawn Braxton near 4000 Taylor Street.

Braxton was in possession of the gun used in the robbery.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested for five counts of robbery.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing; if you have any additional information, call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471.