Help-Portrait Chico is hosting a Portraits for Paradise event where they will take free portraits for families impacted or displaced by the Camp Fire.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Chico Mall.

No appointments are necessary but proof of residency is required.

According to their Facebook page, more than 100,000 photos have been gifted by photographers and volunteers.