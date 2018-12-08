Stockton Plans Library, Recreation Center Combo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Tackling literacy and obesity at the same time, a multi-million-dollar project is coming to northeast Stockton.

The city held a community meeting about the new library and recreation center project, and city leaders are hoping this will transform the community.

Stockton Community Services are in the process of designing a joint library and community recreation center in northeast Stockton.

“We realized that we don’t have enough libraries and recreation centers,” said Suzy Daveluy.

Deputy of Community Services, Suzy Daveuly, says this project was needed.

“We don't have enough community spaces for our community members and there's definitely a lack of things going on in northeast Stockton,” said Daveuly.

The $15 million project is funded by the measure M tax, which voters approved in 2016.

Saturday, the city held two public meetings to find out what else people want included in the project.

Designer, Margaret Sullivan, says the library and recreation center combo will include learning and work spaces, a culinary kitchen for cooking classes, a computer lab and an indoor-outdoor track, among other amenities.

“Libraries are transforming into 21st century learning labs and community centers,” said Sullivan.

Designers have two different concepts they're getting feedback on. Then they'll take the best of both and combine them to make one final design for the new library-recreation center.

“We've been talking to a lot of families today who are particularly excited that they can have one child who’s like totally into fencing, or basketball or soccer and the other child totally into reading and making cool crafts. They can all come as a family and enjoy one facility,” said Sullivan.

City leaders say the new library and recreation center --which will be free and open to the public-- is a win for the whole community.

“To have a center that community members can come and take a yoga class, or be on a basketball team or, they can check out books, or get some homework help, or work on computers it's kind of a destination place for all kinds of interests,” Daveuly said.

If you didn't make it to the public meetings and are interested in voicing your opinion, it's not too late to add your input for the new library and recreation center.

You can fill out a survey for the city online by clicking here.