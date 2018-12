Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- FOX40 and the Salvation Army raised money through a telethon on Nov. 15 to help victims of the Camp Fire.

Together, with plenty of caring people, the team raised $316,000 through the all-day telethon.

FOX40's parent company, Tribune Media, also donated $20,000 on Dec. 7 to the Salvation Army; altogether, $336,000 went to victims of the Camp Fire.