After Losing Home to Wall Fire, Movie Buff Donates DVDs to Other Survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- When FOX40 first met Mark Orsillo about a year and a half ago he was not doing well.

A wildfire had just destroyed his Oroville home and his collection of prized DVDs.

"I was thinking it was kind of scary, actually," Orsillo told FOX40.

But when word got out about Orsillo's story, people from all over the world wanted to help. That's when thousands of DVDs poured in.

Now Orsillo's family has rebuilt their house. With his trademark enthusiasm and style, Orsillo showed FOX40 his new apartment.

With a kitchen, dining and sleeping area, Orsillo's new room has it all, including, of course, a shelf full of his favorite DVDs.

Since his house burned down, Orsillo has received over 12,000 DVDs and VHS tapes.

Some were still in boxes but many he has donated to other fire victims who needed a good flick to help their mood.

"Because their house got burned down too," Orsillo said.

While the movie buff has a new place, his family knows thousands of others in the recent Camp Fire do not.

"You are going to go through kind of a shell shock moment," said Orsillo's father, Steve.

Steve Orsillo, a local pastor, said his advice to others who lost a home is simple.

"Just don't sit back and wait," he said. "Get moving, get active in your own recovery and take any help that comes along. But don't just wait for the help."