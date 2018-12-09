Butte County Musicians Celebrate First Responders, Honor Their Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Global Winter Wonderland at Cal Expo honored Sacramento first responders by allowing them free entrance to enjoy the holidays with family.

For the first time, the festival hosted "First Responder Appreciation Night."

On Sunday, along with the crowd and the first responders were two Butte County musicians who were there sharing their songs of hope for areas affected by the Camp Fire.

"I grew up there my whole life, went to high school there," said musician Miykael Goodwin.

Goodwin and his bandmate, Nathaniel Smith, of Cold Weather Sons dedicated a song for Paradise called "One of These Days." They both call the town home.

"My apartment burned up and that’s actually how we got our name," Smith told FOX40. "We wrote songs in there one time and it was raining and just cold weather -- Cold Weather Sons."

But even while dealing with their own tragedies, they gave hope on stage for all to hear.

"We’ve gotten two or three requests now for memorial services from actual victims from the fire," Goodwin said. "A lot of heavy things. People being able to relate and they know that we understand their pain.”

"I want to make a difference, you know?" Smith said. "And if it’s a song that inspires hope to keep going and moving forward then we’ve done our job."

While first responders were being honored, staff said they were continuing efforts to help those who lost everything in a blink of an eye.

"We just really want them to know that things happened so fast," said Warren Petties. "These people pretty much lost everything. And while we're moving forward they’re still kind of stuck in a zone where they don't have something that we have, which is a home and family to come to. So we want them to know that they’re not forgotten."

Portions of ticket sales up until Jan. 6 will be used for Camp Fire recovery efforts.