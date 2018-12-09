Colorado Man Delivers Revamped Bus to Firefighter Who Lost Home to Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICO -- A firefighter from Paradise had a safe place to sleep Sunday night that was all her own thanks to the kindness of strangers.

An elderly couple donated their refurbished bus for firefighter, Lete Sanchez, and her fiancée, Nicole Jaquez, to live in after Sanchez's house was destroyed in the Camp Fire.

"Are you kidding? I'm in shock," the engaged couple exclaimed when first seeing the bus.

Walking through their new home for the first time, Sanchez and Jaquez still couldn’t believe they would have a bed to sleep in.

“It feels like freedom, honestly. Like we can breathe,” Jaquez said.

The wildfire destroyed their Paradise home roughly a month ago. They’ve been couch surfing and sleeping in their car ever since.

“I think because I’ve been a firefighter for so long, I didn’t think it would happen to me,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez has been fighting wildfires for more than 10 years. It’s one of the reasons why some kind strangers wanted to donate the refurbished bus for them to live in.

The decked-out bus was delivered by Woody Faircloth out of Denver, Colorado. He’s been matching donors with survivors who need mobile homes for shelter.

“It’s so nice to be a stranger being able to help them. I think everybody wants to help, they just don’t know how to,” Faircloth said.

The idea started back at Thanksgiving when Faircloth decided to buy an RV and take his 6-year-old daughter, Luna, on a road trip to donate it to a Camp Fire victim.

"She got this wry smile, no front teeth. She said, 'Oh dad, God and Santa Claus are going to be really proud of us,'" Faircloth said.

People heard about their donation on the local news and started reaching out, saying they had RVs and trailers to donate.

"And they said, 'Look, we trust you to give it to a family that you think would be a good match,'" Faircloth said.

So, that’s what he’s been doing. It was all to bring comfort to people like Sanchez and Jaquez, whose whole world just went up in flames.

“People have the capacity to be amazing. I just never really knew it until now,” Sanchez stated.

Faircloth has started a nonprofit to match Camp Fire victims with the donated mobile homes. He’s already gotten 30 homes to families so far. You can find more information about Faircloth’s nonprofit by emailing him at RV4campfirefamily@gmail.com and you can donate by clicking here.