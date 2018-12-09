Lodi Coffee Shop Donates 10 Percent of Their Sales to Help Fight Sex Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Serving up a great cup of coffee, with a great cause; a new Lodi coffee shop has promised to donate 10 percent of all their sales to fight sex trafficking.

The artistry that’s poured into each cup of coffee is matched by the Coffman family’s heart.

“Our family desire was to simply create a place where people come in and do family, do community, and drink great coffee and then partner that with a great cause,” said Lance Coffman.

Lodi’s Inspire Coffee opened just months ago. Lance Coffman says 10 percent of each sale is donated to the “Hope Initiative.”

The Hope Initiative is a nonprofit — headed by Lance’s wife — that educates families about sex trafficking.

“Because it’s real, you know, and people don’t think it’s happening especially in a little town like lodi or in the central valley,” said Coffman.

Customer Janet Sey says she comes for the great pour-overs and the great cause.

“We need to be more caring, and loving and giving towards each other,” Sey said.

With each drip and each sip, the Coffman’s say it’s their way of making the community stronger.

It’s a “small way of honoring, giving back,” Coffman said.

The owners also say they offer a free pour-over to firefighters and police officers year-round.