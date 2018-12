Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- Burglars struck a Dixon sporting goods store early Monday morning, leaving with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance video from Pacific Flyway Supplies shows a 15-passenger van back into the large front window, and two people run inside.

The smash and grab burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The shop owner says the two thieves were inside for just about 90 seconds before leaving with an estimated $10,000 in hunting apparel.

Dixon Police are investigating the theft.