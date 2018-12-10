Caltrans Worker Hit by Van, Falling Light Pole on I-80 in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — A Caltrans worker was hit by an out-of-control van while working on Interstate 80 Friday before a falling light pole struck him.

Gary Morin’s fiancee, Madeleine, identified him as the worker who was sent to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries following the incident.

That morning around 9, Morin had parked his truck nearby as he worked along the right shoulder of the eastbound I-80 transition ramp near Enterprise Boulevard.

A van changing lanes clipped a nearby semi-truck and spun around, hitting the 32-year-old Caltrans worker and his work truck, according to the CHP.

The van kept going, striking a light pole and a sound wall. That’s when the pole fell on Morin as he lay on the ground.

The CHP reports the driver of the van sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Morin while he recovers.