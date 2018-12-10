Districts Accepting School Supply Donations for Butte County Students

SACRAMENTO — School districts across Sacramento County are banding together to help Camp Fire victims.
The county office of education and the school districts are collecting new classroom supplies for teachers in Butte County. The drive is happening all week through Friday.
Several schools were destroyed or damaged in and around Paradise when the Camp Fire quickly roared through that area.
Supplies can be dropped off at the Meany Education Center in Mather or at district offices across Sacramento County:
- Elk Grove Unified: 9510 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove
- Folsom Cordova Unified: 1965 Birkmont Drive, Rancho Cordova
- Galt Joint Union: 1018 C Street, Suite 210, Galt
- Robla School District: 5248 Rose Street, Sacramento
- San Juan Unified: 3738 Walnut Avenue, Carmichael
- Twin Rivers Unified: 5115 Dudley Blvd., McClellan