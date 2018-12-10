Proposal Has Dispensary Moving into Popular Midtown Bakery’s Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Bread Store, a midtown staple for nearly three decades, could soon close its J Street location to make room for a marijuana dispensary.

Safe Accessible Solutions Cannabis Dispensary has applied to move into the location at 17th and J, next to BevMo. But first, the city has to hold a hearing to review the permit since the proposed location is 300 feet from a residential area and 600 feet from a church and drug rehab center.

BevMo and OfficeMax, which sits across the street, are among the businesses opposed to the dispensary. The Midtown Association has yet to take a stance.

Neither Safe Accessible Solutions or The Bread Store provided comment on Monday.

Public comment is welcome at the city's hearing Thursday at 5:30 p.m.