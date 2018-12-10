Recent West Sacramento High School Graduate Dies after Crashing Along I-5

SACRAMENTO — A recent high school graduate died Sunday after crashing into a center median on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

Just after 1 a.m., a black Volkswagen struck the center median along northbound I-5 just north of Florin Road, according to the CHP.

When the driver got out of his car and began walking along the roadway, a box truck hit him, killing him. The CHP reports a tractor-trailer also hit the driver soon after.

Officers later found him lying in the road.

On Monday, the Washington Unified School District identified the driver as Dante DaPrato, a recent River City High School graduate.

“Dante was a former Westmore Oaks Elementary student and graduated from River City High School (RCHS) this past school year,” the school district wrote in a statement. “He was a very kind and hardworking student and dedicated community member serving as the Recreation and Program Leader for the KidZone after school program at Elkhorn Village Elementary. His presence is surely going to be missed throughout our entire school community.”

MaxPreps’ website also shows DaPrato played on River City’s varsity football team.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the initial crash.