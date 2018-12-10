Thousands of Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Professionals Begin Strike

SACRAMENTO — Thousands of mental health workers for Kaiser Permanente are set to start a five-day strike Monday morning.

The strike is expected to last through Friday and take place at Kaiser medical centers across California.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers says the strike is to demand better staffing for mental health programs at Kaiser hospitals. The union alleges staffing issues result in patients sometimes waiting a month for therapy appointments.

About 4,000 clinicians are expected to strike.

Meanwhile, Kaiser says its hospitals are open and urgent needs will be taken care of. Non-urgent appointments are being rescheduled.

“It’s particularly disheartening that union leadership would call this strike during the holiday season, when many of our patients with mental health needs may be at their most vulnerable,” Kaiser’s statement read, in part.