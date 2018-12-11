Camp Fire Death Toll Climbs to 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say the death toll from a destructive wildfire has decimated the town of Paradise has climbed from 85 to 86.

The Butte County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Larry Smith of Paradise was burned while trying to put out flames that had surrounded his car. The 80-year-old Smith died of his injuries after Thanksgiving, nearly three weeks after the fire started Nov. 8.

The sheriff’s office also identified 90-year-old Shirlee Teays of Paradise as among the dead.

The number of people unaccounted for stands at 3.