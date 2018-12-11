Fire, Fight Break Out at Fairfield Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- There was a fight and a fire within 24 hours of each other at the Fairfield Target.

The two incidents have built on customers' existing concerns.

"I actually had a friend who was assaulted here," said resident Nadyne Bergerson. "She was attacked here. This was a couple years ago but since then it's always like be cautious coming here in the evenings and just be aware of your surroundings."

Fairfield police think Monday night's brawl was between three transients who got into an argument that spilled into the Target entryway while the store was still open.

According to officers, one man armed with a knife sliced the arm of one of two people holding him down, an act that got him arrested.

Investigators with the Fairfield Fire Department do not yet know if the homeless were to blame for a planter box blaze that charred the side of the trademark red and tan facade.

Tim Hawkes saw part of the commotion at the store from across the street. On Tuesday, he was at the end of the Target parking lot hoping for donated dollars to ease a few moments of the six years he's spent on the street.

"I really don't like doing this but right now things are tough," Hawkes told FOX40. "I got an ID made and someone snagged that, stole the wallet I had it in."

He says the Solano County town needs more resources to help those who want to stay out of trouble and get off the streets.

Marcelle Grider couldn't agree more.

"They may have Bridge to Life but there's a two-month waiting list for it," Grider explained. "So if there's a two-month waiting list for the only shelter in town how is that going to help?"

He does not want everyone who is homeless and struggling to find a new opportunity to be cast in a negative light based on the actions of a few.

"There's nothing that makes somebody that has a job and a place to live any different from me besides the material things, you know what I mean?" Grider said. "'Cause I'll give somebody the shirt off my back and I already don't have much as it is. So, I don't know, I just think people should look deeper inside of people before they try to judge so easily."