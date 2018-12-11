Fresno Assemblyman Cited for ‘Willful Cruelty to a Child’

FRESNO — California Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, was cited and released for “willful cruelty to a child” on Monday, according to KMPH.

Arambula’s office issued a statement later Tuesday:

“Joaquin is a committed father who wants what is best for his children. He is fully supportive of the process, which will show he is a loving and nurturing father.”

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told KMPH students noticed visible injuries on a classmate on Monday. The student was interviewed by school staff, who then called the police.

It was not immediately known if Arambula will face any additional charges or when he must appear in court.