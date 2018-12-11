Hundreds of Sacramento County Court Workers Begin Strike

SACRAMENTO — As many as 400 Sacramento Superior Court staff, including court reporters, clerks and security, began a strike on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with The United Public Employees Union says they have been bargaining with Sacramento Superior Courts since May and working on an expired contract since October. The union says its members are looking for higher wages.

“We have families too we want to be able to take care of,” court clerk Angela Ramos said.

Ramos says better working conditions are also a priority.

“The work morale has gone down because we have not enough employees and we’re getting the brunt of the work and still not getting paid for the work that we do,” she said.

Workers picketing Tuesday said they feel a technology project has been prioritized over them.

“It’s sad that I’m out here picketing because my employer doesn’t think I’m a priority over his IT project,” deputy clerk Nancy Wallace said.

Despite many key employees picketing outside, Sacramento Superior Courts opened as usual on Tuesday though unassigned jurors were dismissed early in the day.

The Sacramento County Superior Court system responded to the strike saying in part: