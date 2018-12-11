Modesto Parents Carry on Daughter’s Legacy by Giving Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto family is honoring their 11-year-old daughter with what they call "Bella's Bags."

On Sunday, 101 of the bags that honor Isabella Regacho were handed in Modesto. Not only did they help the homeless, the Regachos said it keeps a part of their daughter alive.

"Around her birthday and around Christmas time is really difficult for me," said Bella's mother, Melissa. "This year, for her anniversary, was different because I had a purpose."

Bella died in November 2010 after contracting meningitis.

Her parents say the sixth-grader did whatever it took to help people in need.

"She was just that kid that gave, gave, gave, gave," said her father, Josh.

"Or a juice or a snack that she still had in her lunch box, and so that’s what we would give. It wasn’t much but it was her way of helping," Melissa Regacho said.

Every holiday season is rough on the family. But this year Melissa Regacho said her daughter’s giving spirit moved her.

"We came to figure out what she knew at a young age as something we as adults should be doing anyways," she told FOX40.

The Regachos said their daughter was truly giving, even in death. She donated her organs.

They said with their family and the community’s help two weeks was all it took to put the bags together. Along with life-saving items, a note is tucked inside to share Bella’s kind-hearted spirit.

"Hopefully, we can help more people next year," Josh Regacho said.

The family said they are working to create a nonprofit organization so they may get some help from businesses. They hope to donate bags twice a year -- once in May, for Bella’s birthday, and in December, the month when she passed.