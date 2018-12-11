Pie Contest for Upcoming ‘Waitress’ Play

Bakery Representatives:

Judges:

The Tony nominated musical "Waitress", with music by Sara Bareilles, will be premiering at Sacramento Community Center Theater Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019 for a limited engagement.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Jenna’s whimsical pie recipes are a key plot element in the show. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.