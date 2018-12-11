Pie Contest for Upcoming ‘Waitress’ Play

Bakery Representatives:
- Kira O-Donnell, Owner, Real Pie Company (bringing “Heartbreak Healer Pie”)
- Ahmed Abu Eita, Owner, Rick’s Dessert Diner (bringing “My Wife Is Nutty Pie”)
- Lilah Rogoff, Pastry Chef, Ettore’s (bringing "My Mother-in-law Just Left After the Holidays Pie")
Judges:
- Angelique Ashby, Sacramento City Councilmember
- Kory, Afternoon Drive Host, KYMX radio
- FOX-40 morning news anchor Paul Robins
The Tony nominated musical "Waitress", with music by Sara Bareilles, will be premiering at Sacramento Community Center Theater Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019 for a limited engagement.
Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Jenna’s whimsical pie recipes are a key plot element in the show. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.