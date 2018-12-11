Police: Person Shot Near American River College Natomas Center Campus

NORTH NATOMAS — The Sacramento Police Department reports one person has been shot near the American River College Natomas Center campus.
Officers are at the campus on Del Paso Road after the shooting suspects ran from the scene.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
American River College reports the police department gave the school the “all clear” following a brief lockdown on campus.
Lisa Kaplan, who is on the Natomas Unified School District’s Board of Trustees, tweeted nearby Inderkum High School has been put on lockdown “out of abundance of caution.”
The police department has not provided any additional details about the incidents surrounding the shooting or a motive behind the shooting.
