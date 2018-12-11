Police: Person Shot Near American River College Natomas Center Campus

NORTH NATOMAS — The Sacramento Police Department reports one person has been shot near the American River College Natomas Center campus.

Officers are at the campus on Del Paso Road after the shooting suspects ran from the scene.

SPD on scene a shooting investigation in the 2400 block of Del Paso Road. Library Street is CLOSED to all traffic betwn Del Paso & New Market. PIO enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/SvvoZAFowL — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 12, 2018

The victim’s condition is unknown.

American River College reports the police department gave the school the “all clear” following a brief lockdown on campus.

Apparent shooting either on or near ARC campus in Natomas…a student tells me a 30 min lockdown for classes has lifted, waiting for more info @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/l9oWCGawiE — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 12, 2018

Lisa Kaplan, who is on the Natomas Unified School District’s Board of Trustees, tweeted nearby Inderkum High School has been put on lockdown “out of abundance of caution.”

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting tonight near the American River College satellite campus beside Inderkum High. Emergency vehicles have responded. No additional information is available. An update will be forthcoming. — Natomas Unified (@NatomasUSD) December 12, 2018

The police department has not provided any additional details about the incidents surrounding the shooting or a motive behind the shooting.

