Suspect in Deadly Shooting Outside Popular Stockton Bar Arrested

STOCKTON — Stockton detectives have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a popular bar.

Santana Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of shooting 29-year-old Wesley Major on Nov. 2 in the parking lot behind Basil’s, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Major’s family told FOX40 there was a confrontation inside the bar before Major was shot seven times in the chest.

Now police are searching for a second suspect, who was captured on a surveillance camera walking behind Sanchez around the time of the shooting. He was seen wearing a maroon pullover sweatshirt and blue pants.