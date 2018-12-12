$25,000 Worth of Handcrafted Baby Clothes Stolen from Lodi Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- When Jennifer Schuyler found out her Lodi store had been burglarized she was obviously upset.

"Just loss, all of that work. It had been more than a year's work," Schuyler said.

But the owner of Just Baby Boutique and Studio was also confused because, as the business name says, her store sells baby clothes.

"In my wildest dreams, I never thought anybody would. Steal a cash register absolutely. Baby clothes, not so much," she said.

Her store also has not even officially opened yet.

The break-in happened on Sunday. Schuyler says the burglar stole $25,000 worth of merchandise.

All of the clothes are handmade by Schuyler and her 93-year-old mother.

"We create handcrafted, heirloom baby clothing," Schuyler said. "Old fashioned, like things that the princess and the prince wear, which are really popular right now."

Without security cameras, the only clue left behind as to who is responsible was a footprint.

Schuyler said the plan was to open her shop at the beginning of the year but because the majority of her inventory has been stolen, she’s going to work overtime and try to get it open by March.