Gavin Newsom’s Father, Retired Appeals Court Justice Dies

SACRAMENTO (AP) — William Newsom III, a former California judge and the father of Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, has died at age 84.

A Gavin Newsom spokesman says William Newsom died Wednesday morning at his home in San Francisco.

The statement says the elder Newsom was a “proud, lifelong Californian” and “a powerful voice for individual rights and environmental protections:”

“The Newsom family is deeply saddened to announce that the Governor-elect’s father – avid environmentalist and retired Justice William Alfred Newsom III – passed away peacefully this morning at 9:59 A.M. at his home in San Francisco. Justice Newsom was a proud, lifelong Californian, a public servant of profound accomplishment and a powerful voice for individual rights and environmental protection.”

William Newsom was appointed to the Placer County Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown in 1975 during Brown’s first stint in office. He later served on the state Court of Appeals.

Brown issued the following statement Wednesday:

“Anne and I extend our deepest condolences to the entire Newsom family. Bill was a longtime friend, a champion of the environment and someone whom I was proud to appoint to the superior court and court of appeal.”

William Newsom was a close friend of oil magnate Gordon Getty and helped manage his finances.

He was heavily involved with environmental organizations such as the Sierra Club Foundation.