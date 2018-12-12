Local Activists Heading to the Border to Assist Asylum Seekers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Several groups are coming together at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sacramento with the common goal of helping those in need at the border.

The group of legal observers, activists and other volunteers is heading down to assist people hoping to claim asylum status into the United States. The volunteers plan to leave around 6 a.m. Wednesday

Norcal Resist, the National Lawyers Guild and Migra Watch activists are heading down to the San Diego border. Before they leave, the group will receive a blessing at the church.

It was just last month we saw the clash at the border between asylum seekers and the U.S. government.

The volunteers say they assist other organizations with doing legal observing, providing translations and other assistance for people seeking asylum.

The group will even help with cooking and cleaning for the migrants hoping to stay in the U.S.

Pablo Reyes-Morales with Norcal Resist says one of the key things they will focus on is training for volunteers and migrants.

"We’ll be responding to different needs. Some folks want training and things like that," Reyes-Morales explained. "At Norcal Resist we actually focus on training folks. The training that we focus on is how to be witnesses, how to keep things on record, how to behave and how you should interact with law enforcement.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a group from Sacramento make their way down to the border. Several weeks ago, members of the National Lawyers Guild made the visit.

