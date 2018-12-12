Paradise Neighbors Embrace Trans Man who Helped Them Flee Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTTE COUNTY -- One man barely escaped the Camp Fire after staying behind to help his Paradise neighbors.

"I kind of adopted him, you know?" said neighbor Larry Compton. "He's almost like a son."

A new found connection between two neighbors has risen from the rubble that now blankets the Skyway Villas Mobile Home Park in Paradise.

"I got up, I looked out the window and it literally reminded me of an apocalypse movie," said Dominic Roundtree.

Roundtree watched the fire come toward his mobile home park. But instead of fleeing to safety, he packed his service dog before heading next door to check on his neighbors.

"That was my first thought, 'I got to get everybody out of here,' after my dog was in the truck with everything,'" Roundtree said.

Compton was inside his trailer with his dog when he realized he had to evacuate.

"I needed help because I’m on crutches," Compton said. "I can’t lift a lot of stuff. So Dom volunteered to help me get out, get all my stuff together."

"Larry asked me if I could help him and I was running over there just packing up his stuff, making sure we get out," Roundtree said.

Now Roundtree has his service dog, which he calls his "whole world," safe by his side and credits his neighbors for helping him get out of the fire.

With the added support of the LGBTQ community, Roundtree, who is transgender and was once homeless, says he feels like he has found a new family.

"It’s nice to know that he basically said, 'I understand how you feel, you know. You have a band of trans brothers behind you,'" he said.

Roundtree and Compton said they will continue looking out for each other long after the tragedy.

"We'll always be connected until the day I die," Compton said.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Roundtree.