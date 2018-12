Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President of Jimboy’s North America Karen Knudson Freeman is in the studio to help us celebrate Paul's Favorite Things.

As a special treat for Fox 40 Sacramento viewers, TODAY ONLY Jimboy’s is offering 20% off all app, online, and in-store orders for Taco Nation rewards app members. Enter the promo code FOX40 in your Taco Nation app, and then order through the app or pay in-store to cash in.