Pelosi All but Assured of Becoming House Speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi has all but ensured that she’ll be elected House speaker in January by agreeing to limit how long she’d serve in the post to no more than four additional years.

The California Democrat says in a written statement Wednesday that she is “comfortable” with the plan. Moments after she released her statement, seven rebellious Democrats said they would now back her.

That essentially guaranteed she will be elected speaker when the full House votes for its leader on Jan. 3.

A small group of unhappy Democrats — potentially enough to thwart her drive to win the job — had been threatening to vote against her unless she agreed to limit her service. The group wants the party’s aging leaders to step aside for a new generation.