Radio Station Returns Controversial ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Song to Airwaves after Listeners Weigh In

SAN FRANCISCO – A radio station in California has returned the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ to the airwaves.

The station 96.5 KOIT pulled the song from rotation shortly after WDOK Christmas 102.1 in Cleveland did after complaints it is inappropriate in 2018.

The call-and-response song written in the 1940’s includes a woman singing that she has to leave a man’s house as he tries to lure her to stay. In the song, the female sings “I really can’t stay,” to which the man responds, “but baby, it’s cold outside.” Other lyrics include the woman singing “say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go… the answer is no.”

According to a press release, after KOIT began its 100 percent Christmas music programming on Nov. 16, the station received complaints from listeners regarding the lyrics. On Dec 3, KOIT Program Director Brian Figula opted to place the song on hold while seeking further listener feedback.

A poll was then conducted on the station’s website.

“KOIT’s listeners have spoken, and the overwhelming message is they do want to hear Baby, It’s Cold Outside on our station, as they have throughout the years,” Figula said in the release. “More than seven out of every ten listeners who responded said although some lyrics of the song may reflect a different era and a different sensibility than today, still they love the tradition and history of the song, and want to hear it as part of their holiday season. At KOIT, we always listen carefully when our listeners take time to comment. In this case, it was very obvious what they wanted us to do.”

Read some of the reactions from listeners in the comments below: