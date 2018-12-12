Woman Killed Outside Natomas Library Identified

NORTH NATOMAS — The person shot and killed Tuesday night outside the library at the American River College Natomas Center was identified as 41-year-old Amber Clark.

City Councilmember Angelique Ashby said on her Facebook page that Clark was the supervisor at the North Natomas Public Library. Ashby described Clark as “a fierce advocate for literacy, students, art and our community.”

The Sacramento Public Library described Clark as “a champion for accessibility and inclusion.” She was with the public library system for three years after living in Oklahoma.

Clark’s body was discovered in a parking lot shared by the library and the campus. It’s unclear where the shooting actually took place.

John Wong was one of many who came to the library Wednesday only to find the doors locked.

“It’s a pretty peaceful area,” Wong said. “You normally don’t think something like that can happen.”

Officers said the shooting did not appear to be random and that Clark was targeted.

“We do know that this was not a random act and based on the information that we have right now, we believe that the victim was targeted,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

They have yet to make an arrest.

While detectives have spoken to some witnesses, police believe others who saw the shooting have yet to come forward.

“We do know that there were more that were there yesterday and we are asking them to step forward and provide information to us,” Chandler said.

There are surveillance cameras all over the campus and library. Sacramento police told FOX40 they are reviewing the footage from Tuesday night.