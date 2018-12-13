Adopt a Pet: Miss Nugget

Posted 11:27 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:26AM, December 13, 2018

Miss Nugget is just the sweetest bun! Even though she came to us with a broken toe, which ended up needing to be removed, and she had just been moved to the adoption floor right before her "glamour" photo shoot, she was friendly and very easy to handle. She had a blast exploring the photo shoot location, aka the catio. For a rabbit to go through so much in such a short time, Miss Nugget is doing exceptionally well!

Animal ID 37332233
Species Rabbit
Breed Dwarf/Mix
Age 2 years 7 days
Gender Female
Size Small
Color Brown/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Small Animals - Adoptions
Intake Date 11/23/2018
Adoption Price $45.00