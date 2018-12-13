Adopt a Pet: Miss Nugget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miss Nugget is just the sweetest bun! Even though she came to us with a broken toe, which ended up needing to be removed, and she had just been moved to the adoption floor right before her "glamour" photo shoot, she was friendly and very easy to handle. She had a blast exploring the photo shoot location, aka the catio. For a rabbit to go through so much in such a short time, Miss Nugget is doing exceptionally well!