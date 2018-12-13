Christmas Gifts Stolen from Carmichael Family in Home Break-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- A Carmichael family is without Christmas gifts along with thousands of dollars of personal belongings after a thief broke into their home Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Long and her family have only lived at the home since May.

Just like any other day, Long left to drive to work, not realizing someone was watching her home for the chance to break in. Long later arrived home after picking up her daughter from school when she noticed something strange.

"I happened to see that the front door was open," Long recalled. "So I turned around and the front door had been kicked in."

That's when she noticed the home had been ransacked. Pictures show clothes scattered on the ground in a bedroom, torn open shoe boxes and ripped presents partially opened under a Christmas tree in the family’s living room.

"We were just getting started and this week we were going to do some more," said Long's boyfriend, Adrian Linares.

"It was a huge shock," Long told FOX40. "You just don’t ever expect to come home and see all of your stuff just thrown everywhere, boxes everywhere."

Along with all of the unwrapped Christmas gifts, jewelry, sneakers and two PlayStation 4s, Long said her son's $2 bill collection was also taken.

"We’ve been giving him since he’s been losing teeth and he saves them because he doesn't want to spend them, and they took those out of his drawers," Long said.

She said it wasn’t only the gifts that were stolen just before the Christmas holiday but her family’s sense of security.

"Items are always replaceable but the feeling of being at home and being at peace is something that's going to take a while for us to get back," she said.

Although they may have a lead from surveillance at a nearby school, they’re now installing their own cameras.

They may not have all their presents come Christmas morning but they are thankful no one was home to come face to face with the person who stole their holiday spirit.

"I just got to give it to God and process it that way and definitely look for forgiveness," Linares said.

El Camino High School may have surveillance that shows the thief canvassing the home prior to breaking in. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating but if you know anything be sure to call them.