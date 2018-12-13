David Froste Faces Life Sentence Without Parole for Murder of Yolo County Teens

YOLO COUNTY — The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office reports the man found guilty of murdering two Yolo County teenagers has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

David Froste was convicted last month for his role in the kidnapping and planned killing of teenagers Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore in October 2016. Their bodies still have not been found.

Judge David Rosenberg ordered Froste also be sentenced to 23 years to life for a second-degree murder conviction.

Prosecutors say Froste’s brother, Jonathan, Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campus were also involved in the murders. Using Jonathan Froste’s testimony, prosecutors painted David Froste as the ringleader behind the murders.

Jonathan Froste already accepted a plea deal and Shannon is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Campos was a minor at the time.