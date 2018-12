Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District recognized three citizens Thursday for saving the life of another.

It turns out the man who was saved is the father of a Metro Fire firefighter. Following the incident, he was in a coma for almost 10 days.

Not only did the citizens get recognized but they were also able to meet with the man they saved for the first time since the incident.

That father suggests that all businesses learn CPR because it could save a life.