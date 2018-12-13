Officers Fatally Shoot Armed Man who Threatened to Kill Yuba County Neighbor

YUBA COUNTY — Yuba County SWAT officers shot and killed an armed man Thursday outside of his home.

At 8:12 a.m., a resident on Vavassuer Way in Brownsville called 911 after his neighbor came into his house and began threatening to kill him, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. The neighbor reportedly fired a gun at the home then ran into the woods nearby.

Minutes later, another citizen heard gunfire and yelling coming from the woods.

Officers followed the sounds as the SWAT team and a CHP helicopter were called in to help search for the man, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just before noon, the sheriff’s department reports SWAT officers went to serve a search warrant at the man’s residence when he came out of his home and began firing at them. They returned fire and the man died at the scene.

District attorneys from Sutter and Yuba counties will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. In the meantime, the SWAT officers involved in the shooting have been put on paid administrative leave.