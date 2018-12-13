Sacramento Post Office Participates in USPS’ Operation Santa

SACRAMENTO — For the 106th year, the U.S. Postal Service will be helping children and families in need through Operation Santa.

Citizens and organizations in cities across the nation can “adopt letters” written to Santa and send Christmas gifts to hopeful letter writers.

Through Dec. 21, the Royal Oaks Main Post Office at 2000 Royal Oaks Drive will be the local Operation Santa location for those who want to participate. The post office is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can contact Toni Higgins, the “postal elf in charge,” at 916-263-7161 or 916-712-7648.

You must participate in person to adopt a letter and bring a valid state driver’s license or ID card.

Learn more about adopting a letter and being a part of Operation Santa by clicking here.