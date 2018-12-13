Second-Grader Wins Big for Broccoli, Beef Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- A second-grader in Natomas got a huge surprise Thursday morning, winning big money for his school and family because of his culinary skills.

Glen Hackett's classmates filled the auditorium Witter Ranch Elementary in Natomas to celebrate.

"We are surprising one of our five grand prize winners of our Uncle Ben's Ben's Beginners cooking contest," Mars Food North America spokeswoman Sara Schulte said.

Glen was one of the thousands of kids to submit to the contest before he was voted as a winner of the recipe contest. But he wasn't the only one to get the surprise. His mother Yolanda happens to work at the school.

"She thinks she's coming to translate the meeting and so it’ll be a big surprise for her when she comes in," Principal Patrick Birdsong said before the assembly.

Glen ended up winning $45,000 -- $15,000 for his family and $30,000 for his school.

So what did he make? Kids stereotypically don't like broccoli, but it was a key ingredient in his broccoli, beef and rice meal.

"We cooked them and then we mixed them," Glen said.

Glen's mother says some of their winnings will be put toward his education and the rest will be used to have a very special Christmas.

Principal Birdsong says the money going to the school will be used for hydration stations and possibly a garden for the students.