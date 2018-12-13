Surveillance Video Shows Suspects Crash Truck Into Rancho Cordova Gas Station, Steal ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Authorities are investigating a theft at a Chevron in Rancho Cordova on Folsom Boulevard.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, suspects in what appears to be a red Dodge truck crashed into the Mini Mart at the gas station.

In the surveillance video, the truck can be seen backing up into the storefront before the suspects attach some sort of rope to the ATM machine.

The driver then speeds forward and yanks the machine out of the store.

Afterwards, the video shows the suspects in the gas station parking lot grabbing the ATM and putting it in the bed of the truck.

The crash caused significant damage to the front of the store. The store was closed at the time and no one was injured,

It appears at least three suspects are involved in this incident.

