Woman Spotted at Walmart Spending 201 Unique $1 Bills from Drytown Bar

AMADOR COUNTY — Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for help locating a woman suspected of spending hundreds of $1 bills that had been stolen from a Drytown bar.

On the morning of Nov. 23, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office and Drytown Club owner Allen Frank said around 600 $1 bills were stolen from the bar. They were all signed by different patrons and Frank had been pinning them to the ceiling and walls of his bar throughout the years.

“They’re all sentimental dollars. They’re from all over the world,” Frank told FOX40 in November. “They put their money up and some of them come back six years later and show their friends, ‘Hey, there’s my dollar.'”

Four of Frank’s guitars were also stolen.

Amador County detectives later learned 201 unique $1 bills were used at a Citrus Heights Walmart by a female customer, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman was spotted on surveillance cameras smiling as she pushed her cart through the store.

The money spent at the Walmart has been collected by detectives.

If you have any information about the woman or the burglary contact the sheriff’s office at 209-223-6500 or call Amador Secret Witness at 209-223-4900.