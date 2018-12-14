A Community Mourns as Man Accused of Killing Amber Clark is Arraigned

SACRAMENTO – The man accused of killing a librarian in Natomas faced a judge for his arraignment hearing in a Sacramento County courtroom on Friday.

Ronald Seay, 56, is accused of shooting and killing Amber Clark on Tuesday, after investigators say he waited for her to get off work at the North Natomas Public Library. She died in the parking lot.

Now, flowers are left in a makeshift memorial in her honor.

“You unlawfully and with malice and forethought murdered Amber Wooten Clark, a human being,” the prosecutor said. “Your honor, I just want to make sure that bail in this case, for this charge is set at no bail. Is that correct your honor?

“It’s set at no bail,” the judge responded.

The judge also appointed Seay a public defender.

“We’re getting through stage one of a difficult process, and we know there’s more to come,” said Rivkah Sass.

Sass is the director of the 28-location library system Clark worked for. She was in court, supporting Clark’s husband.

“It’s hitting everybody hard. The best thing we as library staff can do is remember that we all are in this together,” Sass said.

It’s why she hosted a meeting Friday morning for workers across the library system; to let them know there are resources available like Chaplains and mental health support.

“Really today was about processing and giving staff the opportunity to just come together and be together,” said Sass.

Police believe Seay targeted Clark after an incident on October 13.

Investigators say Seay caused some sort of disturbance at the library, where he interacted with Clark.

Police were called, and he was banned from the library, only to return on Tuesday, police say, with the intent of killing Clark.

Clark’s community is mourning her death.

“Today’s the day to really think about Amber,” Sass said.

Seay is expected back in court in two weeks.